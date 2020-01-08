Bharat Bandh: Transport, banking services may be hit as trade unions to observe nationwide strike today

New Delhi: Transport and banking services at several places are likely to be affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations being organised to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government" on Wednesday.

The ten central trade unions including CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not be taking part in the strike.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking to ANI Tapan Sen, general secretary of CITU had said, "All 10 central unions along with all national independent federations of central and state governments, bank, defence production and other service sectors have called a strike against anti-worker and anti-national policies of BJP government."