Bhagat Singh's Grandson Yadvinder Sandhu Asks AAP To Not Compare Kejriwal With Freedom Fighter & Ambedkar

Yadvinder Sandhu, Bhagat Singh's grandson, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for placing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's portrait alongside those of revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and the architect of India's constitution, B.R. Ambedkar.

Sandhu's statement emerged shortly after a video message from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, in which Kejriwal's portrait was positioned between those of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar.

VIDEO | Here’s what grandson of Bhagat Singh, Yadvinder Sandhu, said on the photograph of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, flanked by portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.



“This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a… pic.twitter.com/RS0XLOFIlk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2024

Sandhu expressed his dismay at the comparison made between Kejriwal and these revered figures, stating that Bhagat Singh had sacrificed his life for the nation, while Kejriwal faces allegations of corruption and potential jail time. Sandhu urged the AAP to refrain from such actions.

“This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a photo of Arvind Kejriwal was put on the wall along with Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I felt awful after watching this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends, I would ask the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from such activities”, Sandh said.

In a video message delivered by Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi's chief minister, on April 4, she read a statement written by Arvind Kejriwal while he is in jail.

Notably, the backdrop of the video prominently featured an image depicting Kejriwal in a jail setting, placed alongside images of iconic figures Bhagat Singh and B.R. Ambedkar. During the message, Sunita conveyed Arvind Kejriwal's instructions to Delhi residents, emphasising that despite his imprisonment, he urged every MLA to daily visit their respective areas, address people's concerns, and resolve them to ensure the well-being of the people of Delhi.