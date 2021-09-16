e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,595 new cases, 45 deaths, 3,240 recoveries on September 16Finance Minister announces Rs 30,600 cr govt guarantee for Bad BankVirat Kohli to relinquish T20 captaincy after ICC T20 World Cup, says 'need to give myself space'
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:49 PM IST

Bhabanipur bypoll: After masjid and gurdwara, Mamata Banerjee now offers prayers at mandir; slams 'communal' BJP

Aritra Singha
West Bengal, Sept 16 (ANI): West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers prayer at Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Bhabanipur constituency on Thursday. | (ANI Photo)

West Bengal, Sept 16 (ANI): West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers prayer at Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Bhabanipur constituency on Thursday. | (ANI Photo)

Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her poll campaign said that she doesn’t like the way BJP functions and also alleged that BJP always maligns her whenever she goes to mosque.

“During Assembly election the BJP claimed that I will transform Nandigram into Pakistan and now they are saying that I will turn Bhabanipur into Pakistan. I won’t allow India to be Pakistan or Taliban,” said Mamata.

Claiming that everyone has the freedom to visit any religious places, Mamata said that the speciality of India is ‘Unity in diversity’.

“The BJP government is privatizing everything. During demonetization, I had visited the biggest market of Kolkata to discuss ways with non-Bengali businessmen. Bengal will ensure safety of India,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

The TMC supremo also claimed that if she wins then the people of West Bengal will be safe.

“BJP is a communal party and they only spread hate. If TMC wins then everyone irrespective of religion and mother tongue will stay safe in Bengal,” urged Mamata, asking to vote for her.

Notably, after visiting mosque on Tuesday and Gurudwara on Wednesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her speech was seen paying homage to two temples in her constituency and she was also seen distributing prasad amongst people.

Slamming the Chief Minister, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal said that the TMC supremo during the poll campaign had termed non-Bengalis as ‘outsiders’.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that people of Bhabanipur knows whom to vote for and also which party can bring them development.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Want to concentrate on organizational work ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls': TMC leader Arpita Ghosh...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:49 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal