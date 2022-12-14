Besharam Rang row: Deepika Padukone's outfit objectionable, will take a call on Pathaan film ban, says MP Home Minister

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Left) and Deepika Padukone's look from Besharam Rang (Right) | FPJ

Ever since the song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's latest film Pathan released earlier this week, it has stoked controversy. Padukone in the song is seen wearing risque swimming costumes and many have taken objection to the choice of costume. To make matters worse, one of the outfits is saffron in colour.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that Padukone's outfits are objectionable and it should be corrected or they will be forced to mull whether to stall film release.

"The costumes that actor Deepika Padukone, who supports Tuke Tukde gang, is wearing in the song are highly objectionable, the song has been filmed with wrong intent. The costumes and scenes should be corrected otherwise whether the film should be allowed release in Madhya Pradesh or not would be matter of consideration."

After the song released, [hashtag] Boycott Pathaan also began trending on Twitter as many raised concerns over the 'vulgar visuals' and displeasure over the saffron bikini that the actor is seen donning in the video.

Many BJP workers, RSS supporters and few others expressed their displeasure on the microblogging site and mocked the scenes from the song.

Apart from that, the song came under scanner for plagiarism with netizens alleging that the beats of the track has been lifted from Jain's song Makeba.