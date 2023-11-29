Bengaluru: Woman Shocked To Find 13,000 Nude Pics Of Herself & Other Women In BF-Colleague's Phone; Complaint Filed

Representative Image

Bengaluru: In a deplorable incident that raises serious questions marks over the safety of woman's privacy, a 22-year-old woman working at a BPO in Bengaluru was left aghast after she found 13,000 photos of nude woman, including hers, in the phone of a colleague, with whom she was in a relationship. The shocking case coming to light has left one and all shocked in the organisation as well as the city.

Accused a colleague of the woman

According to a report in an English daily, the colleague's phone also had photos of other woman employees of the BPO. The woman who found the shocking pictures in the colleague's phone also reported about the matter to seniors in the office.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Adithya Santhosh. When the matter came to the knowledge of the BPO, the legal head of the organisation filed a case against the accused.

Relationship

According to a report, the 22-year-old woman employee at the BPO was in a relationship with the 23-year-old Adithya. They had pictures of their intimate moments in Adithya's phone. One day in the office, she took Adithya's phone but when she opened the gallery, she was aghast to see thousands of her nude photos along with those of many other girls.

The girl was also shocked to see photos of some other female colleagues in the phone. Finally, when the matter escalated, the girl complained to the legal cell and police was contacted. The police has filed a case and investigation in the matter is underway.