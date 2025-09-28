Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Shower Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Bengaluru Weather Update | Representative image

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 15 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain with strong winds accompanied by thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are likely to occur in the north interior districts of the state till September 28. Coastal, Malnad and south interior districts will witness heavy rains today."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 67, which indicates a moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Weather update for September 29

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are set to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.