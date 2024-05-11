Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Occasional Showers Today; Rainfall To Persist Till Next Weekend | Unsplash

Bengaluru: The city woke up to cloudy skies with light rain showers on Saturday morning, in line with the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are expected to experience a cloudy sky with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers.

Today's Temperature Update

Today's temperatures in Bengaluru ranged from a minimum of 21°C to a maximum of 32°C, with the mercury expected to stabilise around 23.4°C throughout the day. The sun rose at 05:56 am and is anticipated to set around 06:37 pm.

Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead to the coming days, temperatures are projected to remain relatively stable, with Sunday seeing temperatures around 21°C. A slight increase to 22°C is expected on Monday and Tuesday. However, from Wednesday through Friday, a slight decrease is anticipated, with minimum temperatures hovering around 21°C.

The IMD has forecasted rain or thundershowers to persist in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas for the entire next week. Heavy rainfall has been witnessed in the city over the past few days, leading to flooding in various areas. A yellow alert was issued by the IMD for the city and its surroundings a couple of days ago.

AQI In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, Bengaluru's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 61, categorised as 'satisfactory'. SAFAR-India classifies AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, which fall under the 'moderate' category.