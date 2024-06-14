 Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Pleasant Temperature, Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Expected
As per the IMD forecast, Bengaluru is likely to experience moderate rainfall, with a projected minimum temperature of 23.28°C and a maximum temperature of 27.63°C.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: On Friday, Bengaluru is expected to see 23. 28°C. However, the humidity can go up to 74 per cent, and wind speed is 74 km/h, according to the India Metrological Department. In the middle of this, a few spells of rain with thunderstorms are expected.

The temperature will likely to be 27°C on Wednesday, and a partly cloudy sky is also expected. IMD predicts that isolated rainfall can occur in Udupi, Dakshina, and North Kannada districts. Whereas heavy rainfall can occur in places like Vijayapura, Koppal, Gadag, and Bagalkote.

According to the weather report, Kalaburgi will likely see very heavy rainfall. In the city, the Sun rises at around 6:00 AM and will set at around 7:00 PM. The sky will not be clear today as clouds are likely to be present in the sky.

article-image
Karnataka weather report for June 14

Karnataka weather report for June 14 | IMD

Karnataka weather report for June 15

For June 15, the IMD predicts a minimum temperature of 19.73 degree celsius and a maximum temperature of 31.23 degree celsius in Karnataka. The humidity is expected to be at a comfortable 48 per cent, indicating a decrease from the previous day. This should bring some Relief from the humidity for the residents and travelers in the region.

