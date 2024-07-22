Bengaluru Weather Update For July 22: City To Witness Cloudy Sky With Light To Moderate Rainfall On Monday | X

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents continued to enjoy the pleasant spells of rain with no adverse impact of daily routine on Sunday. The situation will continue as IMD has predicted that the city will experience pleasant weather, and light to moderate showers on July 22, Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to go up 28 degrees centigrade while the minimum temperature is expected to drop up to 20 degrees centigrade. In the state of Karnataka, districts- Bagalkote and Hardanhally are expected to experience the maximum temperature at 29.1 degrees centigrade.

IMD prediction for Karnataka for July 22

IMD said that isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts.

Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of North Interior Karnataka.

Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of South Interior Karnataka.

IMD warnings for the state of Karnataka for next few days

IMD said that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka from July 22-24; over South Interior Karnataka on July 22.

Sustained wind with wind speed (30-40) KMPH very likely to prevail at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka on July 22 & July 23 and over South Interior Karnataka from July 22-23.

Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over Karnataka Coast.

IMD expects the following in areas where heavy rainfall is expected

Water logging and flooding of Low-lying areas

Damage to Kuccha and unsecured and temporary structures

Disruption of Electricity.

Disruption of traffic flow.

Damages to trees.

Minor damages to crops, mudslides and rock falls