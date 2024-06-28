Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Pleasent Atmosphere On June 28, Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Pleasent Atmosphere On June 28 | X

Bengaluru: On Friday, the city saw a sunrise at up at 5:56 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm with an average humidity level of 66 per cent whereas the maximum level can go up to 86 per cent. According to the local weather report, the wind will blow from the west direction and is expected to blow at an average speed of 26 kmph and the minimum speed can go up to of 14 kmph.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky appears to be clear, but it is expected to be mostly cloudy today. The city will experience relief from warm weather as the temperature is expected to be less than on Thursday. A decrease in humidity is also expected today. As per the local weather report, the Air Quality Index is expected to stand at 21.0, which indicates good air quality in the city.

Weather forecast report for June 29

On Saturday, the city is expected to wake up with a clear sky at 5:57 and set at 6:50 pm with the temperatures hovering between 21°C and 24°C. Meanwhile, the average humidity level is expected to 68 per cent. According to the local weather department, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the southwest at an average speed of 23 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover between 21°C to 30°C. As per the local weather department, the sky is expected to clear in the evening.