13 Killed After Bus Crashes Into Stationary Truck In Karnataka

The victims from Shivamogga, were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay obeisance to Goddess Yallamma.

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
File Photo

Haveri (Karnataka): At least 13 people were killed and two more critically injured after their mini-bus crashed into a stationary truck in Byadagi Taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district early Friday, officials said.

The victims, who were from Shivamogga, were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay obeisance to Goddess Yallamma, they said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be serious, police said.

It seems that the accident happened as the bus's driver feel asleep at the wheel, they said. 

