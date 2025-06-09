 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Showers Is Anticipated In These Regions Of Karnataka; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Moderate To Heavy Showers Is Anticipated In These Regions Of Karnataka; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy showers with cloudy skies on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, June 9, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 05: 53 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 45 PM. The residents will not get respite from the humidity and it is likely to be around 85 per cent.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rainfall in coastal and Malnad districts of the state. Light to moderate rainfall in interior districts. Scattered to widespread moderate rainfall and heavy rainfall is likely across the state from June 11."

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for June 9 in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, scattered rainfall is predicted in isolated regions of the state. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstoms and lightning.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

June 10: Mostly cloudy sky is predicted on Tuesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall.

June 11: Light to moderate rainfall is likely with thunderstoms and lightning.

June 12: Expect a generally cloudy sky with continued light to moderate rainfall.

June 13: The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

June 14: The weather department forecasted light rainfall on Saturday.

