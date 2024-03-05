Bengaluru Water Crisis: Why Residents Fear Water Shortage Will Be Even More Severe This Summer 2024? (EXPLAINED)

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Why Residents Fear Acute Shortage With Summer Likely To Be More Severe This Year?(Explained) |

Bengaluru: Indian Meteorological department has predicted that the city of Bengaluru is expected to experience a much harsher summer this year. The temperature recorded everyday is much higher than the expected temperature as per official data. With a prediction of much harsher summer ahead this year, Bengaluru is already worried about a possible addition to the existing water crisis. People are struggling for drinking water, water tankers are standing idle, water sources have dried up. Bengaluru is truly staring at a severe drought like situation.

What factors have lead to water crisis in Bengaluru?

Several factors have lead to water crisis in Bengaluru which has become a key topic to worry about for the State Govt. Here are the main issues that have contributed to the water woes.

1. Weak southwest monsoon rains

2. Water sources in many villages in Karnataka have largely depleted

3. More than 3000 borewells have dried up in Bengaluru due to groundwater depletion

4. Shortage of water tankers

5. Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10 per cent, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities.

6. Due to rise in demand for Water Tankers, they are available at an exorbitant price

The cost of a 12,000-litre water tanker, which stood at Rs 700-800 in early January, has surged to Rs 1,500-1,800, with rates exceeding Rs 2,000 in many areas of the city, which face acute water shortages.

Measures Govt taking to step up preparedness

Karnataka government has sprung into action in a bid to tackle the water woes of the state. Taking to X, DYCM DK Shivakumar said, "Taking into consideration the importance of meeting drinking water demands in Bengaluru, our govt has decided to take over water supply tankers. This step will ensure that no water trafficking ensues in such critical times, and that every household gets water supply. Therefore, all tube wells supplying water through tankers must register themselves with the govt by 7th March on the website."

Reports said that The Deputy CM has declared that that Rs 10 crore has already been allocated from department grants to each assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

Milk Tankers- an alternative

Also in a bid to establish an alternative to massively priced water tankers, officials will be utilising unused milk tankers for water supply. The Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) tankers are supposed to be purified and sanitised before being deployed for water supply in Bengaluru. These tankers will be used for water supply until the shortage is resolved.

Meanwhile, Govt has urged public to use water responsibly and sparingly in a bid to avoid water wastage that will only add to the existing problem.