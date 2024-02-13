Bengaluru Viral Video: Biker Bites Traffic Police Constable After Being Questioned For Riding Without Helmet

Biker Bites Traffic Police Constable After Being Questioned For Riding Without Helmet | X

Bengaluru: In a shocking video that is doing rounds on social media, in what seems to be an act that's beyond any level of arrogance, a young biker was seen not just arguing but even biting a traffic police personnel for being questioned over riding without a helmet. In the video, it can be seen that the biker and the cop are in a heated argument when finally the biker actually bites the hand of the cop. he incident happened near the Wilson Garden 10th Cross junction around 11.30 am on Monday in Bengaluru.

Watch video here:

In the video it can be seen that the biker further tried to snatch the constable’s mobile phone and also further tried to flee.

Biker arrested, complaint filed

The biker aged 28-year-old has been arrested by the Wilson Garden police for reportedly attacking and biting a traffic police head constable as well as creating a ruckus on the road. The accused, identified as Syed Shafi, a resident of BTM Layout 1st stage, got enraged when he saw constable Siddarameshwara Koujalagi taking his photos while he was riding the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.

Shafi also threatened to set fire to the police post and parked his two-wheeler in the middle of the road, affecting movement of traffic. He also told the policemen to remove the registration number plate of his two-wheeler and to file as many cases as they want. The injured cop brought the accused to the police station and filed a complaint against him.