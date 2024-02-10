VIDEO: Traffic Police Constable Kicks, Slaps Young Biker On His Face In Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar | Twitter

Mumbai: After a shocking has hit the internet in which a traffic police constable was seen brutally thrashing a youngster in the middle of the road, Mumbai traffic police department took to X and issued a clarification. The dept posted a response that said, "Dear Mumbaikars, please note that this is an old video from another city and the concerned police department has already taken necessary action."

The video showed a traffic police constable kicking and slapping the youth in broad daylight. The youth is also seen in the video folding his hands and pleading to stop the violence against him in the viral video.

The video was shared on Friday (February 9) on social media and the video is going viral on social media. The video has garnered thousands of views on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Video viral on social media

An onlooker recorded the police brutality on his mobile phone camera and the made the video viral on social media. He also demanded strict action against the traffic police constable for hitting the youth brutally. He asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take cognizance of the viral video and take quick and necessary action against the accused police officer.

Traffic police constable started beating the youth

It can be seen in the video that the traffic police officers who are on duty, were standing under a flyover and controlling the traffic. They stopped a youth who is seen without helmet in the viral video. One of the traffic police constables forcefully pulled the youth from the bike and started beating him.

The constable kicked and slapped the youth

The constable first kicked the youth from behind and pushed him forward. The constable then slapped the youth twice and took to the corner of the bridge by kicking him from behind. The traffic police constable then made the youth on the bench under the bridge, where he again slapped the youth on his face.

The video was also tagged to the Traffic division of the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) asked the social media user to share the details of the time, date and location of the viral video, to which the user did not reply. However, the Mumbai Police confirmed that the viral video is from Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra.

Video is from Sambhaji Nagar

The police has claimed that the video has been sent to the control room officer in Sambhaji nagar for further investigation. Further action will be taken against the police constable seen in the video brutally beating the helpless two-wheeler driver.