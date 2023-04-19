Mumbai Police fails to bring justice to its own: Traffic constable assaulted on duty, accused not arrested even after FIR

File

The Mumbai police is unable to give justice to one of its own members. On April 15 around 3.00 p.m., Manisha Gaikwad (35) a traffic constable on duty at MG Road in Ghatkopar (East) spotted a scooter coming from the wrong side. She stopped it and tried to take action. But the woman riding the vehicle Pooja Sangoi (20) became furious with the policewomen and started abusing her and pushing her. She also allegedly rode her scooter over the constable's foot fracturing two toes in the process.

Policemen nabbed accused

Even as Pooja and another woman who was riding pillion tried to flee from the scene, other policemen and members of the public caught her and took her to Tilak Nagar police station. Even though the incident happened around 4.30 p.m. the FIR was not registered not until 7.00 p.m.

Senior inspector Sunil Kale, however, claimed that his staff had not delayed their response to Gaikwad's complaint. He said an offence under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from doing his duty), 279 (Rash driving) 338 (Causing grievous hurt endangering life or personal safety of others) ,504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered.

Accused not arrested

Many of the offences are cognizable and non-bailable offence. But, Sangoi was not arrested because a woman cannot be arrested after sunset. But, even on Tuesday till late evening no arrest was effected. Advocate Nitin Satpute said the conduct of the police was shocking. ``The accused ought to have been arrested and produced before a magistrate. By not doing that the Tilak Nagar police is sending a wrong message to the public," a police inspector, who did not wish to be quoted, observed.

Here is what Gaikwad told FPJ

When contacted by FPJ on Tuesday evening, Gaikwad declined to speak about the incident. However, sources close to her said senior officials had put tremendous pressure on Tilak Nagar police to go easy with the case. ``It is shocking that instead of coming to the rescue of the constable who was only doing her duty, senior police officers asked the Tilak Nagar police not to be strict against the accused.