 Bengaluru Shocker! US-Returned Techie Stabs Retired Navy Officer Father, Dentist Mother To Death After Argumenmt Over Money; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Shocker! US-Returned Techie Stabs Retired Navy Officer Father, Dentist Mother To Death After Argumenmt Over Money; Arrested

Bengaluru Shocker! US-Returned Techie Stabs Retired Navy Officer Father, Dentist Mother To Death After Argumenmt Over Money; Arrested

A US-returned techie, Rohan Chandra Bhat, allegedly stabbed his parents to death at their Bengaluru home following a dispute over money. The victims, retired Navy Captain Naveen Bhat and dentist Shyamala Bhat, succumbed to injuries in hospital. Police arrested the accused and launched a detailed investigation into the shocking incident.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Crime | (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Bengaluru, where a US-returned techie allegedly stabbed his parents to death in Vignan Nagar, near HAL township on Wednesday (February 11). The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Rohan Chandra Bhat.

Rohan allegedly stabbed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, and Shyamala Bhat, 55, reportedly following a heated argument. The incident took place at around 8 am. The victims were residing in Adarsh Vista. Naveen was a retired Navy Captain and Shyamala was a dentist.

Rohan returned to Bengaluru from the United States three years ago and was pressuring his parents to support him financially for his projects, reported The Times of India. As per the media report, after returning to Bengaluru, Rohan started taking up projects independently.

He reportedly wanted to scale up his projects and was demanding money from his parents for this. However, the couple refused to help, leading to frequent quarrels between them. Some time ago, Rohan even shifted to a rented apartment in Varthur.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Gains 38 Paise To 90.40 Against US Dollar In Early Trade On FII Inflows & Suspected RBI Intervention
Rupee Gains 38 Paise To 90.40 Against US Dollar In Early Trade On FII Inflows & Suspected RBI Intervention
Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Passes Away At 48 After Battling Cancer
Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Passes Away At 48 After Battling Cancer
Celebrity-Inspired Saree Looks To Rule This Valentine's Day- From Ananya Panday To Tamannaah Bhatia, Own Your Date Nights With Bollywood Glam
Celebrity-Inspired Saree Looks To Rule This Valentine's Day- From Ananya Panday To Tamannaah Bhatia, Own Your Date Nights With Bollywood Glam
'Using Hateful Language, Should Focus On Mumbai’s Real Issues': AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Attacks New Mayor Ritu Tawde
'Using Hateful Language, Should Focus On Mumbai’s Real Issues': AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Attacks New Mayor Ritu Tawde
Read Also
Class 8 Student Fatally Stabbed In Ahmedabad School; Parents Allege P*rn Access, Molestation, And...
article-image

What Led To Murders:

On Monday, the accused went to his parents' home and reportedly demanded money. The fight between the accused and his parents escalated and, in a fit of anger, he stabbed them. After hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the house, finding the couple seriously injured. They were shifted to a hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

After receiving information, the police immediately swung into action and took Rohan into custody. He was then produced before the court.

Naveen and Shyamala's bodies were sent for postmortem. The accused's sister, who lives in the US, has been informed and she is reported to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. The details of Rohan's employment in the US are yet to be ascertained.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lamborghini Car Crash: Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested 4 Days After Incident
Lamborghini Car Crash: Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested 4 Days After Incident
Bengaluru Shocker! US-Returned Techie Stabs Retired Navy Officer Father, Dentist Mother To Death...
Bengaluru Shocker! US-Returned Techie Stabs Retired Navy Officer Father, Dentist Mother To Death...
US Softens Language On India Trade Deal, But Core Issues Remain Unresolved
US Softens Language On India Trade Deal, But Core Issues Remain Unresolved
'Stand Firmly With The Issues & Struggles Of Workers & Farmers': Rahul Gandhi On Bharat Bandh...
'Stand Firmly With The Issues & Struggles Of Workers & Farmers': Rahul Gandhi On Bharat Bandh...
Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw In Ambala
Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw In Ambala