Bengaluru Shocker! US-Returned Techie Stabs Retired Navy Officer Father, Dentist Mother To Death After Argumenmt Over Money; Arrested

Crime | (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Bengaluru, where a US-returned techie allegedly stabbed his parents to death in Vignan Nagar, near HAL township on Wednesday (February 11). The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Rohan Chandra Bhat.

Rohan allegedly stabbed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, and Shyamala Bhat, 55, reportedly following a heated argument. The incident took place at around 8 am. The victims were residing in Adarsh Vista. Naveen was a retired Navy Captain and Shyamala was a dentist.

Rohan returned to Bengaluru from the United States three years ago and was pressuring his parents to support him financially for his projects, reported The Times of India. As per the media report, after returning to Bengaluru, Rohan started taking up projects independently.

He reportedly wanted to scale up his projects and was demanding money from his parents for this. However, the couple refused to help, leading to frequent quarrels between them. Some time ago, Rohan even shifted to a rented apartment in Varthur.

What Led To Murders:

On Monday, the accused went to his parents' home and reportedly demanded money. The fight between the accused and his parents escalated and, in a fit of anger, he stabbed them. After hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the house, finding the couple seriously injured. They were shifted to a hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

After receiving information, the police immediately swung into action and took Rohan into custody. He was then produced before the court.

Naveen and Shyamala's bodies were sent for postmortem. The accused's sister, who lives in the US, has been informed and she is reported to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. The details of Rohan's employment in the US are yet to be ascertained.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.