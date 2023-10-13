Bengaluru Shocker: Driver Sends Filthy Messages, Nude Pics To Mother Of 6-Year-Old After She Cancels Ride; Police On Lookout For Accused

Image used for representative purposes only |

Bengaluru: A woman in Bengaluru, mother to a six-year-old girl and a nine-month-old infant, had to go through a harrowing time as the driver whose cab she had booked through a cab-aggregator sent her lewd messages and filthy and vulgar photos on messaging platform WhatsApp. The woman in her complaint to police said that the accused driver did so because she had to cancel the ride at the last moment that she had booked with a cab aggregator. The woman has also raised the issue as to how come the driver managed to get her number when she was booking the cab using the cab aggregator's number.

Woman narrates her ordeal

The woman said that she had gone to pick up her daughter from school and as it was hot and sunny, the daughter asked her mother to take a cab instead of walking back home. On not finding a rickshaw, the mother decided to book a cab using a private can aggregator. However, the driver didn't arrive in time and in the meanwhile, the woman managed to get an auto-rickshaw.

Constant calls

However, as the woman was in the auto-rickshaw, she got a call from the driver who started fighting with her on cancelling the ride. The driver claimed that he already covered a distance of 5 kms and started forcing the woman to take the ride. Though the woman appealed and apologised, he kept forcing and calling the woman. The woman than approached police, said the report in English daily The Times of India.

Police investigating

However, the driver also sent lewd and filthy messages and even sent nude photos to the woman. The woman broke down and shared the ordeal with her neighbour. The neighbour then scolded and gave the driver an earful, and said that the screenshots would be shared with police, following which the driver deleted several messages and stopped calling. Police is now on the lookout for the driver and is investigating the matter after filing a case under relevant sections.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)