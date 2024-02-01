Bengaluru Rural Congress MP DK Suresh Demands Separate Country For South: 'Our Taxes Going To Northern States' (VIDEO)

DK Suresh | Facebook

Bengaluru Rural Congress MP D K Suresh has launched a scathing attack on the Centre claiming that the the Centre is diverting all funds from south to North. He also threatened that if the Centre continues to ignore the woes of South Indians, soon they would demand a separate country for South Indians. Suresh is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president.

Now DK Suresh, Congress MP and bother of DyCM of Karnataka, demands separate country for south claiming that taxes collected from Southern states are going to Northern stateshttps://t.co/Ao6IIO1GMe pic.twitter.com/t5dVdvLtIA — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 1, 2024

DK Suresh said, "If the grant discrimination is not correct, give a separate nation. If the discrimination in grants continues like this, it is inevitable that South Indians should raise their voice for a separate nation. We are not getting the share of our state. They are giving our money to North India. The center is doing injustice to the state in all matters. The Hindi side is putting pressure on us. There is always injustice in the allocation of grants to the state".

Reacting on the budget Suresh said that it is an election budget and nothing new in it. “This is the election budget. In the interim budget, only names have been changed. They have introduced some Sanskrit names and introduced schemes,” Suresh said.

BJP hits out at Congress over Suresh's comments

BJP leader and union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lashed out at the Congress party over its Karnataka leader's remarks.

"Once upon a time Cong was a party wth leaders like Sardar Patel who worked to integrate India into one diverse yet unified nation Today Rahuls Cong us represented by people like DK Suresh - brother of out on bail and corruption accused Cong Dy CM DK Shivakumar. Their agenda is to divide people with North-South Conflict and appeasement Politics," Chandrasekhar wrote on X.