 Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress leader DK Suresh files nomination from Kanakapura, says report
DK Suresh, DK Shivakumar's brother, filed a nomination from Kanakapura constituency on Thursday, amid reports that Shivakumar's nomination may be denied.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
DK Suresh | Facebook

Congress leader and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh Thursday filed nomination papers from the Kanakapura Assembly constituency for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Suresh is the brother of Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, who has also submitted nomination papers for the Kanakapura seat.

Suresh filed his nomination from Kanakapura

According to Tv9 Kannada, the Congress Lok Sabha MP filed his nomination from Kanakapura since the party is concerned that Shivakumar's nomination may be rejected.

The deadline for filing nominations for the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections is Thursday. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is April 24.

article-image

