Bengaluru Road Rage: 2 Bike-Borne Men Chase Family In Car, Pelt Stones; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A family in Bengaluru survived a terrible ordeal after being victims of road rage last week. The incident took place in the Siddapura area where two bike-borne men chased a car in which a family was travelling and threatened to assault them.

Fortunately for the victims, the entire August 5 incident was caught on the car's dash cam which revealed that the miscreants stopped their vehicle three times on the road and even pelted stones at them.

The video shows the accused repeatedly stopping the car and asking the driver and the rest of the occupants to come out.

But the victims stayed inside the vehicle and managed to escape whenever they were being stopped, even as other bikers and auto-rickshaw drivers watched the accused harassing the family.

The accused even argued with a couple of other people who tried to intervene and stop them.

Bengaluru police were able to nab both men after the video of the incident was posted on social media by a user.

"Pertaining to this incident an FIR has been registered in Whitefield PS on 5th August 2023, 2 accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," the Whitefield police stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Second incident in a week

Another such incident was reported in the city last week when a family was attacked by a group of men in Bandipur.

The accused stopped the family's car in the middle of the road and started abusing them for overtaking their vehicle. The victim's family had a dash cam in their car which captured the entire incident.

The video of this also went viral on social media after which Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), Karnataka, asked the victims to reach out to the Gundlupet police where an FIR was registered and further investigation is underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Bengaluru School Principal Raped A 10-Year-Old Dyslexic Student

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)