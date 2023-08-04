 Bengaluru School Principal Raped A 10-Year-Old Dyslexic Student
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBengaluru School Principal Raped A 10-Year-Old Dyslexic Student

Bengaluru School Principal Raped A 10-Year-Old Dyslexic Student

A case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in connection with the incident.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bengaluru: A 10-year-old dyslexic girl was allegedly raped by her principal inside the school premises here, police said on Friday. The accused, aged 65, who is also the owner of the school, was arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

 The incident took place on Thursday at around 11.30 am inside an empty classroom of the school located in the Varthur police station limits. According to police, the girl was lured and taken to the classroom by her principal who then allegedly raped her. After returning home, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother who then took her to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said. "Our team picked up the school principal and arrested him on Thursday," he said. The victim's mother is a housewife and her father passed away in 2020 due to health-related issues, police said.

Read Also
Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted By School Staff In South Delhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh: SIC arrest another person in illegal teachers appointment scam

Arunachal Pradesh: SIC arrest another person in illegal teachers appointment scam

Lok Sabha Passes Inter-Services Organisations Bill & Indian Institutes Of Management (Amendment)...

Lok Sabha Passes Inter-Services Organisations Bill & Indian Institutes Of Management (Amendment)...

Now Functioning Of Private Universities In Bengal Too Comes Under Raj Bhavan Scanner

Now Functioning Of Private Universities In Bengal Too Comes Under Raj Bhavan Scanner

India's Construction Sector To Generate Over 10 Crore Jobs By 2030: Report

India's Construction Sector To Generate Over 10 Crore Jobs By 2030: Report

What Steps Taken To Stop Menace Of Coaching Centres, Court To UP Government

What Steps Taken To Stop Menace Of Coaching Centres, Court To UP Government