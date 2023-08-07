Bengaluru Road Rage: Father-Son Duo Killed, 1 Severely Injured After Car Rams Into Vehicles Near City's ISRO Circle |

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident that took place in the capital city of Karnataka, two members of the same family were killed and another person was seriously injured. The tragic hit-and-run accident took place at the ISRO Circle near MS Ramaiah under the Sadashivanagar Traffic Police Station limits.

Car Rams Into Multiple Vehicles

According to local reports, a Maruti Eeco coming from the direction of MS Ramaiah Hospital collided with a parked car and an auto. Later it dashed into a bike further speeding away. First, a person standing on the side of the road and then two people on a Dio scooter were hit in the crash.

Locals immediately stopped the car after the accident. Two of the three people in the car escaped from the spot. However, the mob managed to catch one accused, identified as Akash and handed him over to the police.

Deceased & Injured Identified

The deceased father-son were identified as Raghu and Chiranjeevi, both residents of Kuvempu Nagar in Bengaluru. They were into book dealing business and were returning back to their home from work on the ill-fated evening. The injured person, identified as Vasu was in a critical condition and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

One Accused Held, Two Others On Run

A case was registered at the Sadashivnagar traffic police station regarding the incident. The dead bodies were kept in the mortuary and the family members have been informed by the police. Local reports suggest that the arrested accused Akash was drunk at the time of the accident. He is also claimed to be the son of Magadi Zilla Panchayat member. Police has launched search operation to nab the other two accused.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)