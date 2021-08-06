Bengaluru: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai; here's all you need to know

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met the newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the latter's residence in Bengaluru.
According to news agency ANI, the two leaders talked about the water sharing between Karnataka and Maharashtra as well as mutual cooperation in cases of floods in the two states.
They have also decided to hold a meeting soon on detailed discussions on interstate water issues and river water sharing between the two states. They have decided to hold a discussion on this issue in Delhi, reported ANI.
Taking to Twitter, the NCP chief said that he got a call from Basavaraj Bommai, who expressed his wish to meet Pawar.
"Keeping the respect of his position in mind, I decided to go and pay a courtesy call on him," the former Union Minister tweeted.
"I am thankful for his warm hospitality and hoping that the two states would continue to work together with a Cooperative vision in the years to come," he added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)