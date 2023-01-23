Bengaluru: Man who barged into women's restroom in college, assaulted girl, held | Representative Image

Bengaluru: The man, who had assaulted and threatened a woma after barging into a women's restroom at a Bengaluru college earlier this month, was arrested on Monday.

As per an IANS report, one Ajay Kumar, aged 42, who is a resident of Sunkenahalli near Hanumanthanagar locality in Bengaluru was arrested by the police in the case. Jayanagar police produced the accused before the court, which has sent him to judicial custody. The January 10 incident occurred at the premises of Vijaya College.

Man had threatened girl

Ajay Kumar had attacked a girl who came to use the washroom, covering her mouth with his hands, dragging her around, and biting her. The man had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The victim had complained to the college Principal and a police complaint was filed. The police made the arrest basis a CCTV footage of the college and tracked the accused down. As per preliminary investigations Kumar is a former student of the college and is reportedly mentally sick.

He had also worked as a software professional in Dubai. After coming back from Dubai, he had tried his luck in the Kannada film industry.

Police said that Kumar had developed a habit of going to the washroom after having food and straight away barged into them, police said. Further investigation is on.

(with agency inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)