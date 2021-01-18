Bengaluru: Hospital worker, who got a shot of COVID-19 vaccine, dies

Bengaluru: A Group D hospital worker, who got a shot of Covid-19 vaccine, died in Ballari, but authorities maintained that it was not due to the vaccine.

Identified as Nagaraj, the Ballari district administration said the deceased had pre-existing comorbidities, mainly diabetes and heart condition.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati confirmed the death to the media and said the adverse event following immunization is not related to the vaccination. The committee will send a detailed report to the state Health Department, he added.

Giving further details, District Health Officer, Dr Janardhan, who is part of the committee, told the media: "The 43-year-old man is a Group D worker. He was working as an attendant in Sandur General Hospital. He had taken the vaccination on January 16. He died this afternoon and postmortem is underway at Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences. The person was a resident of Kamalapura in Hospet taluk. He had severe comorbidities including hypertension and diabetes. He had cardiovascular problems as well."

“The man went to work after taking the vaccine. On Monday morning he complained of chest pain and the doctors at Sandur General Hospital began treating him. The cause of death is myocardial infarction,” he added.

The death is likely to have an impact among frontline workers who may be reluctant to take a shot of the anti-Covid vaccine.