Bengaluru Horror: Kodagu's Homestay Owner, Staff Held For Rape & Illegal Confinement Of US Woman | file photo

Bengaluru: The Kutta police in Kodagu district have arrested two persons, including owner of a homestay, after a US National was raped and confined inside the homestay for three days.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police BIndumani said that the incident had taken place on April 12, the homestay owner had kept the victim in confinement to avoid discredit to his place, which resulted in delayed complaint.

The police have arrested the employee of the homestay, who hails from Jharkand and the owner of the home stay for covering up and abetting the crime.

The US tourist had come to Devi Villa Homestay in Kutta village, Ponnamet taluk of Kodagu district. She stayed in the homestay for a couple of days and went around site seeing. On April 12, the homestay employee, who hails from Jharkand laced her juice with some drugs and raped her when she was unconcious.

After gaining consciousness, the woman approached the homestay owner and complained against the employee.Fearing bad name to his homestay, the owner initially pleaded with the tourist not to make the issue public and offered to waive off all her stay charges.

When the tourist did not budge, the owner snatched her mobile phone and locked her inside the room for three days. She was let out only after the tourist promised not to make the episode public.

After getting out of the homestay, the tourist reached Mysuru and contacted the US Embassy and narrated the entire story. She was referred to Mysuru Superintendent of Police, who, in turn sent her to Kodagu SP with escort.'

A case has been registered in Kutta police station and the two arrested have been remanded to the police custody.