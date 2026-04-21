Thrissur Fire Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh For Victims’ Families, Death Toll Rises To 13

At least 13 people have died and several others were injured after a massive fire and explosion at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikode area of Thrissur, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred just days before local festivities, triggered panic as flames engulfed the unit, leaving behind widespread destruction.

PM Modi Announces Compensation

Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced financial assistance for victims’ families.

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An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive ₹50,000.

Many Injured, Several Critical

According to KSDMA, over 40 people have been injured in the incident. Among them, five are in critical condition, two are admitted to hospital wards, and at least 17 sustained minor injuries.

Emergency teams rushed to the site, shifting the injured to nearby hospitals as efforts continued to manage the aftermath.

Political Leaders Express Grief

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he was “deeply saddened” by the explosion, calling the loss of lives and scale of devastation “heartbreaking.” He urged authorities to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate medical care.

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Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal also expressed sorrow, stating he was “pained to hear about the scale of the devastation” and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Read Also Major Explosion At Fireworks Manufacturing Shed In Thrissur Leaves Multiple Workers Burned

State Orders Urgent Medical Response

Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed officials to ensure expert treatment for the injured. She instructed Thrissur Medical College to make all necessary arrangements and ordered deployment of sufficient ambulances, including 108 emergency services.

Probe Likely As Safety Concerns Rise

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the explosion, with initial focus likely on safety protocols at the fireworks facility.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns over regulation and handling of firecracker storage units in the state.