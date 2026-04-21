Major Explosion At Fireworks Manufacturing Shed In Thrissur Leaves Multiple Workers Burned

Several Workers Injured In Fireworks Unit Blast In Thrissur Ahead Of Pooram Festival Preparations | Representational Image - IANS

Thrissur: Several workers suffered burn injuries following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikkode in this district on Tuesday, officials said.

The mishap occurred in a shed where crackers were being prepared on behalf of a temple devaswom ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram. Those injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

State Health Minister Veena George directed officials to ensure specialised treatment for the injured and to make necessary arrangements at the Government Medical College, Thrissur.

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She also called for the deployment of additional ambulances, including those under the Kaniv 108 service, to the site for emergency response and patient transport.

Further details, including the exact number of workers injured and the cause of the blast, are awaited, officials added.

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