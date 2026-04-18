Bengaluru Heatwave Shock: Woman Finds Crayons Melting Inside Home, Viral Video Raises Climate Change Concerns - WATCH

Bengaluru, long celebrated for its pleasant weather, is now witnessing conversations around rising temperatures after a resident shared a startling experience from inside her own home. A viral Instagram video has captured public attention, showing how intense indoor heat caused crayons kept on a table to soften and partially melt, something the woman said she had never seen before in the city.

Indoor heat leaves resident surprised

Instagram user Geetha Shree Nagaraj documented the unusual moment when she noticed her stationery tray behaving differently. The video showed crayons turning glossy and slightly deformed, clear signs of exposure to high temperatures indoors.

Adding text overlays to the clip, she expressed disbelief, saying that despite living in Bengaluru for years, she had never experienced such extreme heat conditions inside her house. In a light-hearted remark, she joked that the tabletop felt hot enough to cook an omelette, underscoring how uncomfortable indoor temperatures had become.

Viral video resonates with netizens

The post quickly gained traction online, with many social media users sharing similar experiences of warmer homes, restless nights, and unusually hot afternoons. Several commenters pointed out that Bengaluru’s once-famous “air-conditioner-free” summers appear to be fading.

Some users urged residents to take collective action, suggesting increased tree plantation around neighbourhoods, balconies, and terraces to counter the urban heat effect. Others compared the city’s current weather to traditionally hotter metros, questioning whether Bengaluru was gradually losing its reputation as India’s cool-weather tech hub.

Why Bengaluru is getting hotter

Experts have increasingly linked rising temperatures in fast-growing urban centres to rapid construction, shrinking green spaces, and expanding concrete surfaces that trap heat. The urban heat island effect, where cities record higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas, has become more noticeable in metropolitan regions undergoing intense development.

Bengaluru has witnessed significant urban expansion over the past decade, accompanied by declining tree cover in certain areas and growing traffic emissions. Reduced ventilation corridors and increased high-rise construction can also contribute to warmer indoor environments, even without direct sunlight exposure.

While one melting crayon tray may seem minor, the incident reflects a broader shift residents say they are feeling firsthand. Conversations about climate change, sustainable city planning, and environmental conservation are increasingly entering everyday discussions online.