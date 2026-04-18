'Bulao Police Bh******': Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Arrested After Allegedly Drunk Harassment Of Mother-Daughter In Muzaffarnagar Goes Viral

A shocking incident from Muzaffarnagar has triggered widespread anger after two youths were arrested for allegedly molesting a mother and daughter outside their home while under the influence of intoxicants. The episode, recorded on video and widely shared online, has reignited debate around public safety and misuse of social privilege.

Harassment outside residential area

According to the viral video, the incident took place when a mother and her daughter were standing outside their residence in the evening. Two young men arrived on a scooter and allegedly began passing obscene remarks. Witnesses claimed the accused appeared intoxicated and behaved aggressively despite objections from the women.

Police said the situation quickly escalated when the youths allegedly molested the victims and hurled verbal abuses, causing panic in the neighbourhood. The accused were identified as Aryaman and Shaurya Gupta.

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Viral video shows defiant behaviour

A video circulating on social media shows the confrontation unfolding on the street. In the footage, Aryaman can be seen arguing with the victims while seated on a scooter alongside his friend.

When the daughter warned that she would call the police, the accused allegedly responded with abusive language, telling her to go ahead and contact authorities. Their apparent lack of fear or hesitation drew sharp reactions online, with many users expressing outrage over the brazenness displayed in public.

The video soon went viral, prompting demands for immediate police action.

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Political connection draws attention

Police confirmed that Aryaman is the son of Sudhir Baliyan, a former MLA and Cabinet Minister associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The political link added another dimension to the case, with social media discussions focusing on accountability regardless of family background or influence.

Authorities maintained that the arrests were carried out purely on the basis of evidence and the victims’ complaint.

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Police action and ongoing probe

Following registration of an FIR, police arrested both accused and initiated legal proceedings under relevant sections related to molestation, intimidation, and public misconduct. Officials stated that statements from witnesses and forensic examination of the video are part of the ongoing investigation.