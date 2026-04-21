Bengaluru Horror: Man Tied, Blindfolded & Burnt Alive By Girlfriend; Premeditation Suspected

A 27-year-old man was allegedly tied and blindfolded before being set ablaze by his girlfriend in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon. Police investigating the case suspect that the killing may have been premeditated.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 2 pm in Anjananagar under the limits of Byadarahalli Police Station. The victim, identified as Kiran, had reportedly visited the woman’s house when she was alone.

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Police said the accused, identified as Prema, allegedly told Kiran that she intended to propose to him in a “western style.” She reportedly tied his hands and legs with a rope and blindfolded him. When Kiran questioned the restraints, she allegedly told him it was part of the act.

Investigators stated that she later poured kerosene on him and set him on fire, causing severe burn injuries that led to his death at the scene.

Police suspect the attack may have been planned in advance, noting that kerosene had allegedly been kept ready beforehand. Authorities are also examining claims that the accused may have recorded the incident on her mobile phone.

Both Kiran and Prema, aged 27, were employed at a Vi store near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar, where they became acquainted and later entered into a relationship, police said. Investigators believe tensions had recently developed between them, with the accused reportedly upset that Kiran had begun distancing himself.

On the day of the incident, Kiran had allegedly gone to pick up Prema for work related to a new Vi connection near Nelamangala. The two later travelled to her residence in the Gadde Khan area, where the crime occurred.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are questioning her. Senior officials visited the scene, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) DL Nagesh confirmed that a murder case has been registered. Authorities are reconstructing the sequence of events to determine the motive and the extent of planning involved.