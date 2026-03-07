 Bengaluru: 27-Year-Old Woman Kills Self By Consuming Pesticide After Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambar
A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru died by suicide after an argument with her husband over serving three-day-old sambar, reports said. The woman, identified as Kavya, allegedly consumed pesticide following the dispute. Family rushed her to hospital after she began vomiting, but she died on the way. Police have registered a case and begun investigation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light from Bengaluru in Karnataka. A 27-year-old woman killed herself after a dispute over serving her husband three-day-old sambar, according to NDTV.

The woman has been identified as Kavya. Kavya reportedly consumed pesticide after an argument with her husband on Thursday. Kavya and Rangaswamy have been married for five years. She is also survived by a four-year-old child.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between the couple after she reheated and served the same sambar that had been prepared three days earlier.

The argument reportedly escalated into a heated exchange, during which the husband verbally abused her and allegedly tried to assault her. After the confrontation, Kavya is said to have consumed pesticide kept for agricultural use.

Family members noticed she her deteriorating health when she started vomiting. She was rushed to a hospital but died on the way, according to the police. Her body was taken to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered at the police station, and further investigation is under way.

