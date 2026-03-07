'Thank God For CCTV': Bengaluru Man Gets Thrashed By Senior Citizens For Walking His Dog Inside Complex - VIDEO

A disagreement over walking a pet dog inside a residential complex in Bengaluru escalated into a physical confrontation involving several senior citizens. The incident occurred at Brigade Eutopia East Antopia Apartment in the Varthur area and is now under police investigation after complaints were filed by both parties.

Argument over dog walking area

According to the complaint, resident Tarun Arora had taken his pet dog for a walk inside the apartment premises when the dispute began. The complex reportedly has a specific area reserved for senior citizens to walk and exercise.

Senior residents present in the zone allegedly objected to Arora bringing his dog close to the walking area and allowing it to urinate nearby. What initially started as a verbal disagreement quickly intensified, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides.

Altercation turns physical

The situation soon escalated into a physical confrontation. In his complaint, Arora alleged that seven to eight senior citizens assaulted him during the argument. He claimed that he was kicked and attacked with hands during the scuffle.

CCTV footage from the apartment complex reportedly shows a group of elderly residents exercising while Arora walks his dog nearby. The video captures the confrontation escalating when one of the senior men allegedly throws Arora’s phone out of his hand, after which a physical altercation follows.

A woman who was present at the scene intervened and managed to separate the individuals involved, preventing the situation from worsening further.

Counter-complaint filed against resident

After the incident, Arora approached the Varthur Police Station and lodged a complaint alleging assault.

However, the case took another turn when a woman from the group of senior citizens filed a counter-complaint. She alleged that the confrontation began when residents questioned Arora about his dog urinating in the designated senior citizens’ walking area.

According to her statement, Arora allegedly became aggressive and threatened the group. She also claimed that he intimidated them by saying their children lived abroad and that he would not spare them.

The woman further stated that the elderly residents now fear for their safety and have requested police protection.

Police investigating the incident

Police have confirmed that complaints from both sides have been received and the matter is currently under investigation. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and statements from witnesses to determine the sequence of events.

Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. The incident has once again highlighted the growing number of disputes in residential societies over common spaces, pet walking rules, and community regulations.