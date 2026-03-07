'It Boils My Blood To See This': Dubai Radio Host Rescues Abandoned Pet Dog Tied To A Street Pole Amid Israel-Iran Tension - Video

A Dubai-based radio host has shared a heartfelt rescue story on social media after finding a distressed dog wandering in his neighbourhood near Al Furjan. His post has sparked conversations online about responsible pet ownership and the importance of not abandoning animals.

The story was shared by radio host Parikshit Balochi, who posted a video explaining how the situation unfolded and why he decided to temporarily take responsibility for the dog.

Dog found in poor condition

According to Parikshit, the dog was initially found by community security personnel who briefly tied it to prevent it from running around the neighbourhood. A nearby villa owner also kept the animal for a short time before the radio host stepped in to help.

When Parikshit saw the dog, he said it appeared frightened and in poor health. Concerned about its condition, he took the animal to a veterinarian for medical examination.

The vet discovered that the dog had a serious infection in one ear. The dog was also microchipped, but no ownership details were available in the records of Dubai Municipality, making it difficult to immediately trace its owner.

Mystery owner later identified

Later, more information about the dog surfaced. It turned out that the dog does indeed have an owner and is known to be an “escape artist.” According to Parikshit, the animal reportedly has a habit of opening doors and has gone missing several times in the past.

Despite the discovery, the dog remains under Parikshit’s temporary care while the situation is being properly sorted out.

Temporary adoption for now

Parikshit said he has agreed to keep the dog with him for now. He also mentioned that he may consider adopting the animal permanently if it gets along well with his own pet dog.

A strong message for pet owners

While sharing the update, the radio host emphasised that the central message remains unchanged.

He urged people not to abandon pets during difficult situations and reminded viewers that animals are a long-term responsibility.

“If you can’t care for your animal, ask for help, foster, rescue or rehome responsibly. Just don’t leave them behind,” he said in his post.

His story has resonated with many online, with social media users praising the act of compassion and echoing the message that pets are not disposable.