Shocking! Live Fish Found Inside Kingfisher Beer Bottle In Hyderabad; Viral Video Sparks Quality Concerns

A bizarre incident in Hyderabad has gone viral after a customer claimed he discovered a live fish inside a sealed beer bottle he had just purchased. The unusual discovery reportedly took place in the Mallapur area, which falls under the Nacharam police station limits.

Shocking discovery in Beer bottle

According to reports, the incident occurred when a customer purchased a bottle of Kingfisher Light beer from a local liquor outlet, Jaypee Wine Shop, in Mallapur. Soon after opening the bottle, the man noticed something unusual inside the liquid.

To his astonishment, a tiny fish appeared to be swimming inside the beer bottle. The unexpected sight left the customer shocked and confused, as the bottle had been sealed prior to opening.

Realising the unusual nature of the situation, the man immediately brought the matter to the attention of the shop staff and manager.

Customer alleges rude response from shop staff

Instead of addressing the complaint seriously, the customer claimed that the staff at the wine shop dismissed his concerns. According to him, the employees responded casually and refused to take responsibility for the issue.

They allegedly told the customer that the store only sells the beverages and does not manufacture them, suggesting that any complaint should be directed to the beer company instead. The response reportedly angered the customer, who expected the matter to be handled more responsibly.

Video recorded, Incident goes viral

Frustrated with the reaction from the store, the customer decided to document the incident. He recorded a video on his phone showing the small fish moving inside the beer bottle.

The footage was later shared on social media platforms, where it quickly gained attention and sparked widespread reactions from users. Many viewers expressed shock and disbelief, while others questioned how such a situation could occur in a sealed bottle.