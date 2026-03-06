'Negative Effect Of Telugu Movies': Class 10 Andra Student Allegedly Punches Teacher After Heated Argument; Viral Video Sparks Debate

A video showing a Class 10 student allegedly punching a teacher at a government school in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral, triggering widespread discussion online about discipline and behaviour in schools.

The incident reportedly occurred at Zilla Parishad High School in Veeravalli village, where a confrontation between the student and a faculty member escalated into a brief physical altercation on the school premises.

Argument during reprimand turns physical

According to reports, the situation began when the teacher reprimanded the student during a routine interaction. What started as a minor disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Witnesses said tensions rose further after the teacher allegedly used offensive language while addressing the student. The remark reportedly angered the teenager, who then reacted by punching the teacher. The moment quickly turned into a brief scuffle before others nearby intervened.

The incident was recorded by bystanders and the clip later surfaced on social media, where it spread rapidly and sparked strong reactions from viewers.

Netizens share strong reactions

The incident has triggered a flood of reactions online, with many social media users criticising the student’s behaviour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user wrote, “This kind of behaviour would be rooted from his carelessness upbringing, each and every parents keep on an eye on childrens behaviour from primary level. if they would not condemn this behaviour it's result as tragic consequences.”

Another commenter expressed concern about the changing culture in schools, saying, “My u cle worked at this very same school as a Telugu teacher. It was a school that respects language and elders and had discipline. This shows what our future generations are going to be. I don’t believe we will ever be viksit! Just chapri capital of the world !!”