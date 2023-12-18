Bengaluru Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By SUV While Playing On Road; CCTV Footage Surfaces

3-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By SUV While Playing On Road | Twitter

Bengaluru: In a distressing incident a 3-year-old girl was crushed to death under a car in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The CCTV footage of the incident has come to the fore after which it is clear that the child died after being run over by her neighbour. The incident occurred on Saturday (December 9) when the child identified as 3-year-old Arbina was playing outside on the road.

The car rams the kid in the middle of the road

It can be seen in the video that the girl is playing on the road and a white colour SUV is coming out of the parking of a building or a society. The car rams the kid in the middle of the road and the driver does not even realise that he has crushed the girl under his car. It can be seen in the video that the car comes from the parking lot and runs over the kid and the kid is seen being crushed under the rear wheel of the SUV.

Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

A man walks towards the girl and picks her up

The video also showed that people are passing by the girl who is lying on the road after being crushed by the vehicle, however, no one stops to help the child. After some time, a man walks towards the girl and picks her up from the ground and takes her to a hospital.

The police registered a case of death and later initiated an investigation

Initially, the police registered a case of death and later initiated an investigation into the matter after the doctors revealed in the post-mortem report that signs of internal bleeding and head injuries were also found.

The police have launched an operation to nab the accused

There are reports that the accused is still at large and the police have launched an operation to nab the accused. The CCTV footage that came to the fore has shown the cause of death of the girl. The police is investigating the CCTV footage and also the CCTV cameras installed in the other areas.