Bengaluru Crime: Son pays ₹1 crore to contract killers to bump off father, 3 held

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Tuesday said that it has successfully cracked the murder case of a 71-year-old Narayanaswamy hacked to death on February 13 in the parking lot of his apartment in Bengaluru and arrested his son and two contract killers in connection to the crime.

Police investigation revealed that the victim’s 30-year-old son Manikantha had hired two contract killers and paid them a sum of ₹1 crore. The two other accused were identified as T. Adarsha (26) and Shivakumar (24).

The police said that they also suspect the role of other persons in the case and will arrest them soon.

Accused dejected by father's decision

According to the police, the victim favoured Manikantha's second wife and decided to register his property in her name. Feeling dejected by this, he then decided to kill his father.

In 2013, Manikantha was jailed for allegedly killing his first wife. He was again imprisoned for a second time for trying to kill his second wife.

The police informed that Manikantha met the contract killers while he was in prison for the second time and had promised them of ₹1 crore and an apartment each for killing his father. He also paid ₹1 lakh in advance.

Narayanaswamy owned an apartment complex which had 28 flats, as well as acres of land in Bengaluru. He had decided to register one of the flats, 1.7 acre of land and ₹15 lakhs in cash in the name of Manikantha's second wife's name.

The Marathahalli police are investigating the case.

(With inputs from IANS)

