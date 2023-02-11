Bengaluru: NIA nabs software engineer | Photo: Representative Image

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police early on Saturday arrested suspected terrorists in Bengaluru in a joint operation.

The suspect has been identified as Arif, a software engineer who allegedly has links with an international terror organisation.

Suspected terrorist was planning to go abroad

“Suspected terrorist Arif nabbed by police & central agency officials in Bengaluru. A man was arrested by police & central agency officials on info of him having links with international terror organizations. He was planning to go abroad; taken into custody,” tweeted Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra.

The suspect, who was working from home for an IT firm for two years, was picked up from his house. Arif’s laptop is also being analysed to gain more information about any possible network, according to sources.

The suspect had allegedly planned to go to Syria in March via Iraq and Afghanistan.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

The NIA also carried out searches at multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mumbai against others suspects who are said to have links with global terror outfits, sources said. The raids are learnt to connected to a conspiracy to spread terror activities of the IS and endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the suspects during the searches, according to sources, who said that some suspects have been picked up for questioning.