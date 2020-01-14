Bengaluru co-op bank can continue banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves: RBI

On Monday, depositors queued up outside Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank, in Bengaluru. This come after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted the bank from doing business with immediate effect and capped withdrawal limit at Rs 35,000.

But, the RBI has now said that the licence of the bank has not been cancelled, it can continue to "undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves", reported news agency ANI.

RBI had, on January 10, imposed certain restrictions on Sri Gururaghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha. "In particular, a sum not exceeding Rs 35,000 of the total balance in every savings bank or current account or any other deposit account may be allowed to be withdrawn subject to conditions stated in the above RBI directions," the notification said.