Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Key Suspect Taken Into Custody From Bellary, Says Report

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Accused Suspected To Be In Pune: Report |

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a key suspect linked to the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, said an India Today report. The suspect, identified as Shabbir, was held in Bellary district of Karnataka. Currently, authorities are conducting an interrogation to gather crucial information from him regarding the blast.

The explosion that occurred at the cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on March 1 resulted in at least ten individuals sustaining injuries. The blast took place around 1 pm, during the busy lunch hour. Bengaluru police swiftly launched probe, identifying a suspect in the CCTV footage who was seen placing a bag inside the cafe. Initial investigations suggested that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) with a timer.

Details On NIA Probe

Following the visit of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team to the blast site, the case was transferred to the NIA on March 3. Later, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the bomber involved in the Rameshwaram cafe blast. The agency assured the confidentiality of informants' identities and released a photo of the suspect captured from the CCTV footage.

The image revealed the bomber wearing a cap, black pants and black shoes, with the NIA emphasizing that any details aiding in the arrest would be rewarded. This announcement came three days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the investigation to the NIA.

Rameshwaram Cafe Reopens For Public

After eight days of closure due to the incident, the Rameshwaram Cafe reopened its doors to customers on March 9. With stringent security measures in place, eager customers queued outside the popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area. Before commencing operations, the cafe's co-founder Raghavendra Rao and staff gathered to sing the National Anthem.

Notably, the cafe underwent renovations to enhance safety standards for patrons, ensuring a secure environment amidst the reopening.