Bengaluru Bandh: Video Of Liquor Shop Selling Alcohol With Half-Shutter Down Goes Viral | Twitter/@ShreyasJurno

Despite the strike organized by the pro-Kannada activists to protest against the release of water to Tamil Nadu, many MRP outlets and liquor shops in various parts of the city remained open.

In videos that surfaced on the internet, some liquor shops were seen open in Bengaluru. While some of them had their shutters half closed, some others seemed fully open.

Strike receives good response

In response to the protest against the water release to Tamil Nadu by the 'Kannada Okkoota' organization, Bengaluru and other regions in Karnataka witnessed a significant turnout on Friday. In Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Hassan districts, authorities enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, limiting gatherings, and announced the suspension of classes in schools and colleges for the day.

Reason for the recent outburst of demonstrations

The protest stems from the recent disagreement between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over water release quotas. Tamil Nadu insisted on the release of 10,000 cusecs of water over 15 days, while Karnataka proposed a lower figure of 8,000 cusecs for the same duration. Karnataka justified its position by citing reduced rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area, including its source in Kodagu, where a 44% rainfall deficit was recorded from June to August.

To push for its demand, Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court, seeking an order for Karnataka to release 24,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water from its reservoir. Karnataka argued before the Supreme Court that 2023 should be considered a "distressed water year," not a "normal water year," and requested a reconsideration of the decision due to water scarcity in the Cauvery basin area during this year's monsoon season.

Subsequently, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, formally requested a review of the order to release 10,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Following discussions during a meeting held on Tuesday, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee recommended that Karnataka start releasing 3,000 cusecs at Biligundlu from September 28th to October 15th.

Flights cancelled

Meanwhile, amidst the state-wide shutdown in Karnataka on Friday, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru reported the cancellation of 44 flights, which included both arrivals and departures, according to airport authorities. Of these, 22 flights were inbound to Bengaluru, while the remaining 22 were outbound.