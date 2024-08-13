Bengaluru Accident Video: BMTC Volvo Bus Rams Into Multiple Vehicles On Hebbal Flyover; 2 Injured

Bengaluru: A Volvo bus crashed into multiple vehicles in Bengaluru after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle on Monday morning. The bus, belonging to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) crashed into several bikes and cars on the Hebbal flyover leaving two people injured.

CCTV Captures Exact Moments Of Crash

The crash was recorded on a CCTV installed inside the bus. In the chilling video, it can be seen that as the bus approaches vehicles on the flyover, the driver then allegedly attempts to push the brake, but the bus still doesn’t come to a halt. The unstoppable heavy vehicle then first hits at least three bikes and then two cars, before ultimately coming to a halt.

Two Injured In The Crash

According to a Financial Express report, two people suffered injuries in the accident, of which one has been admitted to a hospital due to serious leg injuries. The reason behind the crash is yet to be determined.

Another Accident Reported Recently

In another accident reported recently, three people were killed in an accident near Bannerghatta toll gate on NICE road in Bengaluru after two cars collided head-on on July 15.

#Karnataka #Bengaluru: Three killed in a head-on collision between a Scorpio and KIA vehicle on NICE Road this afternoon.

(Source: TOI)#Accident pic.twitter.com/j4dn5sDQjf — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 15, 2024

Videos Show Devastating Crash

In the purported videos of the accident which surfaced on social media, both cars could be seen severely damaged as people present at the scene curiously looked at the aftermath and scattered pieces of the cars while recording videos on their phones.

The traffic was affected for a couple of hours following the crash until police and rescue authorities conducted relief operations at the spot.