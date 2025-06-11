 Bengaluru: 11-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted To Death While Playing Near Her Home In Narayanaghatta, Locals Blame Authorities (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru: 11-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted To Death While Playing Near Her Home In Narayanaghatta, Locals Blame Authorities (VIDEO)

Bengaluru: 11-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted To Death While Playing Near Her Home In Narayanaghatta, Locals Blame Authorities (VIDEO)

An 11-year-old girl died of electrocuting in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday. The girl was rushed to a hospital, but she could not survive.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
11-Year-Old girl electrocuted to death in Bengaluru | Representative image

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl died of electrocuting in Karnataka's Bengaluru. According to reports, the girl, Tanishka, died after accidentally touching a live electric pole while playing near her home in Narayanaghatta village.

The girl was rushed to a private hospital. However, she succumbed during treatment, reported IANS. Villagers held Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) Limited responsible for the incident.

Locals alleged that the girl died due to poor maintenance of electrical electrical infrastructure.

17-Year-Old Student Dies Of Electrocution in Kota:

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) died of electrocution at a hostel in Rajasthan. The incident occurred on Dakaniya Road in Vigyan Nagar area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Anandvardhan Pratap Singh, hailing from Manikpur village in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, was attempting to retrieve clothes stuck on a public power line, the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job...

Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job...

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested