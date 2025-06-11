Bengaluru: 11-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted To Death While Playing Near Her Home In Narayanaghatta, Locals Blame Authorities (VIDEO)

11-Year-Old girl electrocuted to death in Bengaluru | Representative image

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl died of electrocuting in Karnataka's Bengaluru. According to reports, the girl, Tanishka, died after accidentally touching a live electric pole while playing near her home in Narayanaghatta village.

The girl was rushed to a private hospital. However, she succumbed during treatment, reported IANS. Villagers held Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) Limited responsible for the incident.

Locals alleged that the girl died due to poor maintenance of electrical electrical infrastructure.

17-Year-Old Student Dies Of Electrocution in Kota:

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) died of electrocution at a hostel in Rajasthan. The incident occurred on Dakaniya Road in Vigyan Nagar area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Anandvardhan Pratap Singh, hailing from Manikpur village in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, was attempting to retrieve clothes stuck on a public power line, the police said.