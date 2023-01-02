Bengal Model will show way to country: Abhishek Banerjee

ANI Photo

Kolkata

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the BJP is ‘politically bankrupt’.

Talking to the media at the bhoomipujan of TMC Bhawan, Banerjee said in this new year ‘Bengal model’ will show the way to the country.

“The TMC is concerned about the welfare of people. Whatever was promised in the election manifesto is being implemented,” said Banerjee.

Asked about the series of rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda’s in Bengal this year, Banerjee said everyone is welcome in Bengal.

“Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, several central BJP leaders had held rallies across the state. The poll was held in eight phases under supervision of central forces but the people of Bengal have chosen Mamata Banerjee. Outsiders will come and go but people of Bengal have chosen their daughter,” he added.

Asked about the upcoming panchayat polls scheduled this year to which Banerjee said, “BJP thinks of Bengal only when vote comes. The upcoming panchayat polls will be peaceful. Those who are saying that TMC will lose the polls should be ashamed. TMC will contest polls in other states as well. Our aim is to spread TMC in all states.”

Speaking about the ‘corruption’ in Awas Yojana, Banerjee without naming Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slammed him over the corruption.

“The maximum corruption took place in East Midnapore where a particular family stays. The list that was made in the Awas Yojana in 2018 has corruption and everyone knows who had made the list,” slammed the TMC national secretary.