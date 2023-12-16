Belagavi Stripping & Assault Case: Victim's Plight Worse Than 'Draupadi', Case Must Be Handled Extraordinarily, Says Karnataka HC

Karnataka HC | File

Karnataka HC directed the State Government to submit additional status report on the incident of assault and stripping of a woman that was reported in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Victim's plight worse than Draupadi

High Court that the Belagavi incident, where a woman was stripped, beaten up and tied to an electric pole, is more heinous than the plight of Draupadi whose saree was pulled by Dushyasana in the Mahabharata, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday said that it is not satisfied with the action taken by the State.

The court also wondered what had happened to the crime prevention apparatus of the police as the accused persons indulged in criminal activities, like damaging and ransacking the victim’s house, dragging her on to the streets, stripping her, assaulting her and attempting to strangulate her prior to tying her to an electricity pole, for about two-and-a-half-hours, from 1 a.m. to 3.30 a.m.

K'taka Dy CM: All Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, latest media reports said that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday December 16th said all culprits involved in the incident have been arrested and none will be spared at any cost.

What exactly happened in Belagavi?

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman in the Belagavi district was stripped, assaulted and paraded after her son allegedly eloped with another woman.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A 42-year-old woman was stripped naked, paraded and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole yesterday in Belagavi district after her son eloped with a woman.



(Visuals from the victim's residence)

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the deputy chief minister said, "Our government swung into action immediately after learning of the incident. We have arrested all the culprits. The law will take its course and there's no question of shielding or protecting anyone. The Congress is committed to ensuring women's safety across the country."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Belagavi incident, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "Congress government has completely taken action immediately after knowing the incident. We have arrested all the culprits. The law will take its own actions. No question of protecting…

Earlier, speaking on the incident, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "It is an unfortunate incident. A boy, about 24 years old, fell in love with a girl from the same village and the same community and eloped. After learning of the elopement, the girl's parents ransacked the boy's house and allegedly took away his mother, disrobed her before tying her to an electric pole."