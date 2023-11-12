'Been Celebrating Diwali With Jawans For 30-35 Years,' Says PM Modi On His Visit To Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha, where he went to celebrate Diwali with them. Expressing appreciation and gratitude for their service, the prime minister said that he has been celebrating Diwali with Indian soldiers for the past 30-35 years.

"There has not been a single Diwali in the last 30-35 years, that I have not celebrated with you (Army jawans). When I was neither the PM nor the CM, I still used to go to the border on the occasion of Diwali," Modi said during his interaction with the soldiers. "For me, a place where our security forces are deployed is no less than a temple."

VIDEO | "There has not been a single Diwali in the last 30-35 years, that I have not celebrated with you (Army jawans). When I was neither the PM nor the CM, I still used to go to the border on the occasion of Diwali," says PM Modi while interacting with Army jawans in Lepcha,… pic.twitter.com/z4pw5nEdr6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023

During his address to the jawans, he shared a sentiment close to his heart, saying, "Jaha aap hai, wahi mera tyohaar hai (My festival is wherever you are)."

Modi shares photos of his interaction with jawans

The prime minister, dressed in olive green camo, shared photos of his interaction with the soldiers on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. He also fed sweets to the jawans during the interaction. "Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication," he wrote in the post.

Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication. pic.twitter.com/KE5eaxoglw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

Since assuming office as prime minister, Modi has consistently celebrated Diwali with soldiers, whether stationed on the International Border, the Line of Actual Control, or the Line of Control. His most recent Diwali celebration with soldiers took place in Himachal Pradesh on October 30, 2016.

Lepcha is situated in the Lahaul-Spiti district, covering an expansive 13,835 sq km. The climatic conditions across the entire district are severe, with a significant portion of the land falling under a cold desert, experiencing winter temperatures dropping below minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience. pic.twitter.com/Ve1OuQuZXY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)