Barkha Dutt sparks tweet war after opposing 'period leave' policy

Zomato recently made headlines after announcing that it would implement a new 'period leave' scheme for its female and transgender employees. Under this initiative, all women working with the organisation would be entitled to 10 days of period leave in a year.

"There shouldn't be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

At the same time, he urged male colleagues to normalise the topic. "Our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn't be uncomfortable for us," Goyal noted.