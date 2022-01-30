'Bapu is still alive where truth exists': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

"A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvaists feel that Gandhiji is no more. Bapu is still alive there where truth exists!", Gandhi wrote on Twitter.



On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:30 AM IST